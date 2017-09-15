Body found near K-18 on west side of Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Department responded to a west Junction City location following the discovery of a body late Thursday morning.

The JC Post reports that authorities were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday about an individual laying in a ditch underneath the K-18 bridge on the east side of U.S. 77, west of Junction City.

Geary County sheriff Tony Wolf confirmed the man found deceased appears to be from a transient population, was not from Junction City and was not a member of the military.

“Right now there is no evidence to suggest a homicide. We have scheduled an autopsy for the individual,” Wolf said. “We treat all of these as if they were worst case scenario, a homicide. But we don’t have any evidence right now to suggest that it’s that.”

Authorities have not released his identity pending notification of next to kin.