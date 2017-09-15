Football Frenzy 09/15/17

High school football scores from September 15, 2017:
ACCHS 14 Perry-Lecompton 59
Burlingame 61 Lebo 0
Central Heights 6 Lyndon 55
Chapman 21 Concordia 35
Chase County 18 Council Grove 42
Hayden 6 Seaman 17
Highland Park 0 Manhattan 55
Holton 18 Nemaha Central 30
Jackson Heights 28 Oskaloosa 0
Jeff West 7 Sabetha 22
Junction City 60 Topeka West 21
Olpe 13 Osage City 22
Onaga 6 Rural Vista 28
Prairie View 26 Burlington 40
Riley County 52 Rossville 7
Royal Valley 30 Riverside 8
Santa Fe Trail 36 Anderson County 22
Shawnee Heights 20 Washburn Rural 15
Silver Lake 27 St. Marys 20
Topeka High 62 Emporia 13
Wabaunsee 0 Rock Creek 49
Wamego 13 Marysville 50
West Franklin 7 Mission Valley 55
Wetmore 8 Linn 55
Yates Center 12 Northern Heights 50
Clay Center 21 Goodland 6
Clifton-Clyde 74 Valley Valls 0
Wellsville 34 Iola 13