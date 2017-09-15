High-speed chase on I-35 ends in crash in Coffey County

A driver led law enforcement through two counties on a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

The Emporia Gazette reported that a Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy made attempts to pull over the driver of a white Jaguar traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on Interstate 35. the driver continued northbound and got off the interstate at Exit 133 on the eastern edge of Emporia.

The driver then got back on the interstate heading south, but quickly used the median to turn around and get back in the northbound lane. Officers in pursuit were traveling at speeds exceeping 125 mph and were still unable to catch the suspect.

The driver exited the interstate a second time at Exit 138 before immediately re-entering and continued northbound into Coffey County. Officers from the county joined in the pursuit as speeds continued to exceed 100 mph.

Just before 7:20 a.m., the driver crashed just past the U.S. Highway 75 exit in Coffey County. Two people were taken into custody.

