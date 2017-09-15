Light The Night to honor Blake Cazier

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Blake Cazier passed away from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) on March 7, 2017 at the age of two. Jaclyn Cazier, Blake’s mother, decided to increase the goal of funds raised for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to $50,000 by September 16, 2017 for Light the Night.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Light the Night walk will be held at Hummer’s Sports Park. There are currently over 1,200 participants signed up for the event. Light The Night walks are a celebration of light to drive out the darkness of cancer. Purple lanterns are carried by survivors and yellow lanterns are carried for remembering others gone too soon.

This goal of $50,000 means that it can be designated specifically for AML research, and it is done so in Blake Cazier’s name. The Cazier family needs the community’s support now more than ever. To learn more about Blake’s story and legacy so you can join the effort, follow “Team Blake” on Facebook.

As of Friday morning, Team Blake’s fundraising page was 90% of making their $50,000 goal.

