Public names new K-9 of local sheriff’s office

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in naming its newest addition to the office, and the results are in.

After over 800 suggestions, Sheriff Herman T. Jones announced the name of the new member as “SIXX.” A family from Iola submitted the name and are invited to meet SIXX in the near future.

The name was selected by the K-9 handler because he liked the spelling as well as the short definition that was provided, “I’ve got your 6,” which means “I’ve got oyur back.”

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer said the name “couldn’t be fitting as he and ‘SIXX’ will certainly ‘have each other’s backs’ while performing K-9 patrol duties in the future.”

The 2-year old German Shepherd recently began training with officers