Public names new K-9 of local sheriff’s office

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in naming its newest addition to the office, and the results are in.

After over 800 suggestions, Sheriff Herman T. Jones announced the name of the new member as “SIXX.” A family from Iola submitted the name and are invited to meet SIXX in the near future.

The name was selected by the K-9 handler because he liked the spelling as well as the short definition that was provided, “I’ve got your 6,” which means “I’ve got oyur back.”

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer said the name “couldn’t be fitting as he and ‘SIXX’ will certainly ‘have each other’s backs’ while performing K-9 patrol duties in the future.”

The 2-year old German Shepherd recently began training with officers

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s