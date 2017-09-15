Osage City woman involved in fatal crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Officers were called to the 400 block of N. 2100 Road just north of Lawrence shortly after 2 a.m. Friday to a vehicle found in the ditch.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was found unresponsive.

Police identified the driver as 21-year-old Carly Cornelison of Osage City. Cornelison was transported to Stormont Vail, where she later died. It is unknown at this time why Cornelison left the roadway. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.