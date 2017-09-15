Refuel Topeka looks to expand free meal program

TOPEKA, Kan. – (KSNT) Nearly 77 percent of Topeka students either eat for free, or pay a smaller amount for their meals at school. Refuel Topeka is a program that is looking for help providing those students with meals after school as well.

The City of Topeka Division of Community Engagement and Harvesters Community Food Network partner to make Refuel Topeka possible.

Refuel Topeka invited community organizations and churches to an informational lunch today. The program is asking for volunteers to provide space and time to feed children after school. The City of Topeka will provide the training and equipment for the volunteer sites.

Program organizer Monique Glaude´ said Refuel Topeka hopes local organizations will help expand the meal program.

“We’re really just emphasizing again, the need, and how we can’t make this happen, and we can’t take our children, if we don’t have our partners join-in to provide the meal sites,” Glaude´ said.

“So, we are here today to talk to our partners and hopefully get some partnerships and to have some new meal sites in the coming months,” she said.

Refuel Topeka currently partners with the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library to provide free meals for kids. The City of Topeka received a 45 thousand dollar grant to feed kids in the city.