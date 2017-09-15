School police officer retiring after a sweet 16 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A Topeka police officer is recognized for his years of service and dedication at one middle school.

Robinson Middle School Resource Officer Ron Hollar is retiring from his job after over 25 years on being on the force.

Hollar’s duties were transferred to the school 16 years ago and stayed with him ever since.

On Thursday night students, teachers and faculty held a potluck dinner in his honor.

Hollar said that he will miss having a connection with the kids the most.

“Robinson has got great students, great staff. It’s going be hard. But it is time to pass the torch,” Hollar said.

Even though he’s retiring from keeping the bad guys off the school grounds, Hollar is still planning to keep himself busy with playing a lot of golf and traveling.

His last day on the job is September 22.