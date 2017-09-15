Shawnee Heights warns public about man attempting to lure students

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT)– Claims about a man offering rides to young girls has many Shawnee Heights parents concerned.

Several parents are saying a man driving a van or SUV, has in at least one case, offered a ride to a 12-year-old girl.

They said the same vehicle was also driving slowly in neighborhoods where some girls are dropped-off.

Several parents are pointing to one man, going as far as to post his picture on Facebook, which got a lot of attention online.

The Shawnee Heights USD 450 police department Facebook page posted this statement regarding the issue.

But the man’s wife says her husband has done nothing wrong.

“These allegations aren’t true it was the other person who was in the vehicle at the time,” Jacqueline Bargeon said.

KSNT News asked Bargeon if her husband is saying that whoever was in the car with him was doing those things.

“No but it’s gotta be someone else, I mean cause we were out there for a total different reason and I was with them,” Bargeon responded.

We spoke to Shawnee Heights’ school superintendent, Marty Stessman.

He said that police have looked-into the Facebook allegations and found the accusations on the post are false.

However, parents commenting on the post have said their daughters are identifying the man that is in the picture on Facebook.

KSNT News has not been able to confirm either claim with police.