Solidarity rally held in Manhattan addressing hateful flyers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Students, faculty and many other showed up for a rally Thursday night addressing hateful flyers found in Manhattan.

After finding the flyers targeting minorities, K-State’s student government decided something needed to change.

Leaders asked students and faculty to wear purple Thursday, to symbolize their stand against hatred.

Student body president Jack Ayres says the rally is a wake-up call to show the impact that these actions are having on people.

He says this is an opportunity to stand up and show this is not K-State culture.

Ayers said, “Taking that disappointment and taking that anger about the ‘I can’t believe this is happening, this is so disappointing,’ turning it into, ‘Okay this has happened and are we going to do to make this better,’ like I said it’s a wake-up call.”

Jack said he couldn’t think of a better way to respond to the issues than everyone getting together.