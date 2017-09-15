Suspect arrested after Lawrence stabbing

By Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) –Late Thursday night, around 11 p.m., officers arrested the 30-year-old suspect from Lawrence, Vantino F. Peaches, in the 800 block of Vermont Street. Peaches was taken into custody for three warrants, aggravated battery and felony interference.

Lawrence Police responded to the 100 block of W. 14th St. for reports of a stabbing on Sept. 6.  Around 2:05 p.m., Officers made contact with the 30-year-old male victim, who had suffered at least one stab wound.

The victim’s injuries were reported as serious, but non-life threatening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s