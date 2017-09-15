Suspect arrested after Lawrence stabbing

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) –Late Thursday night, around 11 p.m., officers arrested the 30-year-old suspect from Lawrence, Vantino F. Peaches, in the 800 block of Vermont Street. Peaches was taken into custody for three warrants, aggravated battery and felony interference.

Lawrence Police responded to the 100 block of W. 14th St. for reports of a stabbing on Sept. 6. Around 2:05 p.m., Officers made contact with the 30-year-old male victim, who had suffered at least one stab wound.

The victim’s injuries were reported as serious, but non-life threatening.