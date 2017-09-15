Via Christi opens new Manhattan clinic

By Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- Via Christi Hospital celebrated a new chapter this week.

The hospital opened its first family medicine clinic in Manhattan. It’s located on North sixth street.

The facility will also offer outpatient services such as behavioral health, weight management and diabetes education.

For many involved in the year long $3 million project, they say that this is a dream come true not just for them but for many northeast Kansas families.

On Thursday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate this dream turned into reality.

New patients are being accepted right now. You will need to call (785) 565-2900 and make an appointment.

