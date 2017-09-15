Wasburn Rural to kick off centennial celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Its a celebration 100 years in the making.

The Auburn-Washburn school district will kick off a year long centennial celebration Friday.

Festivities will begin with a parade at 2:30 p.m., followed by a tailgate at 4:30 p.m. before the Junior Blues face Shawnee Heights on the gridiron in their 2017 homecoming game.

Former teacher and centennial committee member, Chris Ridley, said bringing alumni back into the fold is one of many goals for the year.

“Auburn-Washburn has just been a special place for this community.”

An alumni band performance will hold fans attention before kick-off.

Over the course of 365 days, the school will hold an essay contest, fundraisers for scholarships and get to work on an initiative that will provide iPads for students involved with the Montara Boys and Girls Club.