10 officers hurt in St. Louis protest

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Ten law enforcement officers have been injured during protests in St. Louis after a judge acquitted a white former police officer in the shooting death of a black man.

St. Louis interim police Chief Lawrence O’Toole says nine city officers were hurt Friday and one State Highway Patrol officer. One city officer suffered a broken jaw and another a dislocated shoulder.

O’Toole says 23 arrests were made before 6 p.m. Friday. He didn’t yet know the total number of arrests that occurred after that time.

Police said earlier that two officers were injured when bricks were thrown.

The protests were in reaction to former officer Jason Stockley being found not guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith.