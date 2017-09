TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car crash near downtown Topeka.

It happened just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday near 1st & Topeka Boulevard.

Police said the driver hit a concrete pillar under the I-70 bridge. They said she was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on her injuries this morning, but police said she is expected to be okay.