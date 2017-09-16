Family collects car-fulls of toy for sick kids

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A local family brings smiles to children with illnesses after losing one of their own sons to brain cancer. The Mortimers held their 5th annual toy drive for hospitalized children in honor of their son Brady.

They received more toys in the first hour of the event than they have in the last four years combined. The toys filled up a trailer and six cars.

Tonya Wright it the mom of a 5-year-old girl with cancer. She said she remembers a time when the simple gift of a toy helped her daughter Lydia through difficult treatment.

“I know it was a real encouragement for Lydia every time a nurse or somebody would come in with anything. It didn’t matter what it was,” Wright said.

Wright volunteered to do face painting as a way to help with the event. She knows the value of a gift for a child who is fighting for life.

“When it brings a smile to your kid’s face or a few giggles, it’s worth it,” Wright said.

The Mortimer family said providing toys for children who battle illnesses, like their own son did, is a healing experience. The toys will go to Children’s Mercy and Saint Jude’s hospitals.