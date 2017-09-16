Isolated rain with better storm chances tonight

Some light rain and rumbles of thunder continue to move through Northeast Kansas this morning. We’ll hold onto the chance of some additional isolated showers and storms through the remainder of the morning into the afternoon, as well. Even so, it’ll be another breezy one with sustained southerly winds at 10 to 20 mph. Those warm winds will helps temperatures max out in the upper 80s to lower 90s for today.

The big “if” for today is how much sunshine will be squeezed out. If enough sunshine can sneak in this afternoon, that could help recharge the atmosphere from this morning’s rain. That could help fuel some strong to possibly severe thunderstorms later on this evening along our next cold front.

Scattered showers and storms for this evening will spill over into tomorrow as that cold front pushes through. Not only will that cold front bring along a better chance for some stormy weather, but will also slash temperatures. Temperatures are expected to fall back into the 50s and 60s overnight. We started off your Saturday morning with temperatures in the 70s, and by tomorrow afternoon, some spots may not break out of the 70s for high temperatures.

However, temperatures will warm right back up into the 80s starting on Monday. However, more rounds of rain are expected through the next several days as we’re tracking a fairly unsettled week ahead.