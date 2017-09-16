Jury: Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate

Anissa Weier, left, listens as her attorney Maura McMahon questions a witness Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Waukesha County Court, Waukesha County, Wis. Prosecutors allege that Weier and her friend, Morgan Geyser, lured classmate Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park in May 2014 and stabbed her 19 times. The girls have said it was an effort to to please a fictional horror character known as Slender Man. (Michael Sears//Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) – A jury verdict for a Wisconsin girl who admitted to participating in the 2014 stabbing of a classmate to please horror character Slender Man means she will be sent to a mental hospital rather than prison.

Jurors reached the verdict late Friday in the trial of Anissa Weier. She pleaded guilty in August to but claimed she wasn’t responsible for her actions because she was mentally ill. The jury’s job was to decide whether she was.

The verdict came after a week’s testimony over Weier’s mental state at the time she and a friend, Morgan Geyser, stabbed a classmate.

According to investigators, Weier and Geyser stabbed Payton Leutner in a suburban Milwaukee park in 2014. The girl survived. All three were 12 at the time.

