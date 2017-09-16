Kansas asks Supreme Court to reverse state immigrant rulings

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse rulings by the state’s highest court that they say prevent the state from prosecuting immigrants in the U.S. illegally for identity theft.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release three rulings last week by the Kansas Supreme Court said federal immigration law superseded Kansas law in those types of cases.

Schmidt said the Kansas court ruled the state can’t prosecute a defendant for falsifying state or private legal documents if that person put the same false information on federal forms for employment verification.

A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on whether to consider the Kansas appeal isn’t expected until later this year or early next year.

