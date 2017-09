JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A school bus collided with a motorcycle Saturday night on US 24 Hwy in Jefferson County. The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol arrived to the scene around 6:30 p..m. and found the motorcycle rider injured, but no one on the bus was harmed.

The crash is still being investigated and KSNT will update this story as information becomes available.