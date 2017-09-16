Riley County patrol car vandalized

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police are looking into a case of vandalism involving one of their patrol cars.

According to the Riley County Police Department’s Facebook page, it happened near the intersection of Davis & Stagg Hill sometime between September 12 and September 14.

Police said the slur, which has been partially blurred in the photo above, was carved into one of their unmarked patrol vehicles.

Riley County Police said if you have any information on this crime or any information that may lead to the identification of a suspect, please call the Riley County Police Department or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.