Fall-like temperatures and more rain for today

A cooler start to the morning will see temperatures struggle to warm up as the day progresses. High temperatures will only climb into the low to mid 70s today, to go along with a cool north and northeasterly breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Today may be cooler, but it won’t be a day spared from the rain. More showers and storms will move through this morning and early afternoon, with isolated rain chances still possible late this afternoon into early evening. Even when dry time is mixed in, a fair amount of cloud cover will continue to hang around.

Beyond today, our next widespread batch of showers and storms will move through overnight into the early morning hours of Monday. Overnight temperatures will be mild once again with a mix of 50s and 60s. Otherwise, for those heading back to work and school early tomorrow, grab the rain gear as you head out the door. The chance of rain will dwindle as the day progresses though, with just a slight chance of some isolated rain beyond tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer as well with a mix of upper 70s to lower 80s.

After Monday, temperatures will return back to the mid to upper 80s. However, periodic chances of rain will continue to mix in through the next several days, as well.