Jury deadlocks in Shawnee County murder trial

By Published:
21-year-old De'Angelo Megle Martinez

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Shawnee County jury could not reach a verdict in the trial of a man charged in the fatal shooting of a Topeka pedestrian.

The jury announced Friday that it was deadlocked after about a day of deliberations in the case of 21-year-old De’Angelo Megle Martinez, of Topeka.

Martinez is charged with alternative counts of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of 20-year-old Brian Wade Miller, who died in April 2016 in a drive-by shooting.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports 18-year-old Christopher Pattillo was earlier convicted of first-degree murder in Miller’s death. Witnesses during his trial said Martinez was the gunman who fired 14 shots from a van driven by Patillo.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s