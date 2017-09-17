Lawrence must truck 10 million gallons of contaminated water

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The city of Lawrence is trying to determine how to truck 10 million gallons of nitrogen-contaminated water away from the former Farmland fertilizer plant.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the city has been using a pipeline from the site to carry contaminated water across the Kansas River to farmers north of Lawrence, who can use it to fertilize their land. However, improvements to the pumping system this year caused increased water collection while the farmers were using less water.

With storage at near capacity, the pumping station has been temporarily shut off.

The city is taking bids for trucking the water, which is enough to fill 15 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Director of Utilities Dave Wagner says officials will work on a long-term solution that works financially and also the most environmentally friendly.