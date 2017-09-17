Local group takes kids to new heights

By Published:
American Airlines
FILE - This July 17, 2015, file photo shows the tails of four American Airlines passenger planes parked at Miami International Airport, in Miami. On Tuesday, March 14, 2017, American said it will offer free meals to everyone in economy on certain cross-country flights starting May 1, 2017. The decision at the world's biggest airline copies Delta Air Lines, which announced a month earlier that it would restore free meals in economy on a dozen long-haul U.S. routes in spring 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

 

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local group is taking kids to new heights.

Uncovering the history of flight, while showing local teens just how rewarding flying can be, is the mission behind Aviation Explorer Post 8’s 65th anniversary,

Ground school is in session every Saturday morning in Billard airport’s hangar 15, offering teens over the age of 14 the chance to earn their wings.

The program is about much more than becoming a pilot. Members of Post 8 are exposed to hard work and the importance of commitment.

The Post 8 Explorers will host a banquet on September 30th at the Ramada Convention Center, the groups biggest fundraiser of the year. Speaker Betty Darst will reenact the life of Kathrine Wright, the sister of famed pilots Orville and Wilbur wright.

Tickets can be purchased here. 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s