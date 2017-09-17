Local group takes kids to new heights

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local group is taking kids to new heights.

Uncovering the history of flight, while showing local teens just how rewarding flying can be, is the mission behind Aviation Explorer Post 8’s 65th anniversary,

Ground school is in session every Saturday morning in Billard airport’s hangar 15, offering teens over the age of 14 the chance to earn their wings.

The program is about much more than becoming a pilot. Members of Post 8 are exposed to hard work and the importance of commitment.

The Post 8 Explorers will host a banquet on September 30th at the Ramada Convention Center, the groups biggest fundraiser of the year. Speaker Betty Darst will reenact the life of Kathrine Wright, the sister of famed pilots Orville and Wilbur wright.

Tickets can be purchased here.