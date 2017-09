TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Police are investigating after reports were made of several gunshots being fired from a man driving a motorcycle near NW Topeka Blvd and NW Paramore St.

Topeka Dispatch said officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to multiple gunshots being fired at a woman. No one was hit and no injuries have been reported.

The suspect has not been identified yet.

KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.