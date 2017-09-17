Multi-vehicle accident in Pottawatomie County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — One person was killed and another injured in a three-car accident on US 24 late Saturday afternoon.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriffs Office tells KSNT the accident happened just before 5 p.m. near US 24 and Schoeman Road.

A resident of Pottawatomie was pronounced dead and another person was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. It is not known if the injuries were life-threatening.

Details of what led to the crash are still being investigated.

KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.