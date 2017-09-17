RCPD investigating death in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating a death in Manhattan.

Police said they were dispatched to a residence near Griffith Drive & Green Avenue on September 16 just before midnight.

When police arrived, they found an unconscious adult male. Police identified him as 60-year-old Randy Jay Abarr of that address.

Police said Abarr was taken to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan where he was pronounced deceased shortly after midnight on September 17.

The Riley County Police Department continues to investigate his death.