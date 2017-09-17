Student’s death linked to possible hazing

(WXIA) — Louisiana State University and the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old LSU student who was taken to the hospital after leaving an LSU fraternity house.

LSU identified the student as 18-year-old Max Gruver during an afternoon press conference.

According to LSU, Gruver was taken from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house to the Our Lady of the Lake hospital where he later died on Thursday.

According to LSU, Gruver’s death is being investigated as a possible hazing incident.