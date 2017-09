TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency workers took one person to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in west Topeka.

Topeka Police said the crash was reported at 9:48 a.m. at Sixth and Oakley, just east of Gage Boulevard, and involved a silver passenger car and a mini van.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police told a KSNT News crew on scene that the person taken to the hospital had minor injuries.

