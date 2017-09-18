Topeka adult care home shut down for operating without license

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) has moved to permanently shut down an adult care home, in Topeka, for operating without a license.

The facility, located at 125 SW Western Avenue, is called Twin Lanterns and was operating as an unlicensed adult care home for people with developmental disabilities and mental health challenges, advertising itself as an “adult foster home.” Accordign to KDADS, Ronald Wayman, who owns the property, and Tamera Coolberth (Atherton) are co-owners and operators of Twin Lanterns.

After KDADS filed a Motion for Temporary and Permanent Injunction, District Court Judge Franklin Theis granted the motion and issued a Temporary Injunction enjoining Coolberth and Wayman from owning and operating an unlicensed adult care home. Judge Theis also issued an Order to Show Cause as to why the injunction should not be made permanent.

In August, after an inspection by KDADS staff, KDADS issued a cease-and-desist order to Wayman and Coolberth.

Wayman previously told the agency that he discharged individuals living in the residence to the Topeka Rescue Mission and family or friends, but the agency has been unable to verify that statement, and Wayman has not yet provided KDADS with a list of the individuals who had been living in the home so the agency can ensure that they are appropriately cared for and housed.

The City of Topeka earlier this year issued a notice to Twin Lanterns that it was violating the City of Topeka Zoning Code because the operators were running an unlicensed group home without a conditional use permit.

A Show Cause hearing has been scheduled for September 29, 2017.