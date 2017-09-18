Appeals court to hear Kansas voting audit case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An appeals court will hear arguments on whether to allow a recount of votes on audit tapes from voting machines to test the accuracy of the tallies in Sedgwick County.

The case stems from a seven-year effort by Wichita State University statistician Beth Clarkson to gain access to the tapes. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman denied the request, and that decision was upheld in district court.

The Wichita Eagle reports a three-judge panel of the Kansas Court of Appeals on Tuesday will take up the case at Friends University in Wichita.

Lehman contends no problem exists and releasing the tapes would risk compromising the secrecy of people’s ballots.

Clarkson has done several statistical analyses of elections and believes there may be tampering with the electronic machinery that counts votes.