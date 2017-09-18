Chetopa man arrested for growing marijuana in city park

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Chetopa man was arrested Monday evening for growing marijuana in a Chetopa city park.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Joseph “Scott” Skibo, 54, was arrested for cultivation of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

KBI said Skibo was allegedly cultivating marijuana on an island in Elmore Park. The park is located within the city limits of Chetopa. He attempted to flee law enforcement in a boat, but was arrested without further incident.