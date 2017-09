WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A former mail carrier in in Sheridan County has been sentenced to six months in prison for stealing mail.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that 25-year-old James N. Stephenson of Basehor, was also ordered Monday to pay $4,000 in restitution.

Stephenson admitted in his plea the thefts occurred while he was employed at the post office in Hoxie, Kansas. He stole mail containing cash, gift cards and prepaid debit cards.