Kanatzar convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County jury has found Caleb J. Kanatzar guilty in the 2015 death of Terrin Holloway.

According to police reports, Kanatzar approached Holloway in the parking lot of the Kwik Shop, at 746 NE Wabash, on December 13, 2015. After a brief discussion, Kanatzar stabbed Holloway and left the scene. Holloway was able to drive a short distance before she was found dead, behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Kanatzar’s trial began on September 6, 2017. The jury began deliberations on Friday, September 15. The jury returned it’s verdict at noon, Monday, finding Kanatzar guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter. He is scheduled for sentencing on October 27. He faces up to 247 months in prison.

Kanatzar is also set to appear in District Court, later this month, on a charge of Aggravated Battery. That charge stems from an incident last March, while Kanatzar was in the Shawnee County Jail.