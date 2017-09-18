Kansas banker sentenced to prison for wire fraud scheme

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Kansas banker has been sentenced to prison eight months in prison for a wire fraud scheme that included the theft of funds from a bank and an insurance company as well as filing false tax returns.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Monday that 61-year-old Keith L. Shaffer of Altamont will also have to serve four months of home confinement after he completes his prison term.

Jurors convicted Shaffer in November on charges of misapplication of bank funds, wire fraud, misappropriation of insurance funds and making false statements on a federal tax return.

Shaffer was an employee of Labette Bank when he diverted more than $134,000 in commissions on sales of insurance belonging to the bank into his personal account.