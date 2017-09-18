Kids learning the importance of healthy cooking and staying active

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- One group in northeast Kansas is helping to get kids eating healthy and staying active, at a young age.

The Gil Carter Initiative Group is putting on a “Stopping Childhood Obesity” class at the Central Park Community Center in central Topeka.

Over the next three weeks, kids ranging from elementary to high school can come to the center three afternoons a week.

There they will learn healthy eating and cooking habits, along with the importance of exercising and staying active.

“It’s a three-part program. We have a lecture, according to the age and then we have a correspondent cooking demo and after the cleanup and eat, we have a nice exercise program for them,” said Instructor Erma Forbes.

Forbes goes on to say she’s planning to start another three week session with a new group of kids after this current session ends.

If you’re interested in getting your child involved, they can attend the next class on Wednesday afternoon at 3:30. All classes are free.

You can call (785) 260-9195 for more information.