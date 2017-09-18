Local sheriff won’t release mugshots of convicted child molesters

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is refusing to release booking photos of some people accused of child sex crimes.

A provision in state law allows authorities to pick and choose which mugshots to publicly release.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that policy is now being used in two cases, including at least one where the suspect was involved for years in youth sports.

The sheriff’s office says the booking photos were denied because they could help identify the victims.

But open government advocates argue that while they agree that protecting the identity of sexual assault victims is important, it is difficult to understand how the release of booking photos identify the victim.

They say that makes it harder for parents to find out whether their children have interacted with the suspect.

