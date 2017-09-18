New texting campaign allows you to track events, calories burned

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) —  There’s a new texting campaign on called the “TheTopPotato.” It allows residents in Shawnee County to receive texts on what events are going on around them plus you’ll see how many calories you can burn by going. Just text “TheTopPotato” with no spaces to 25328.

Shawnee County’s community health coalition, Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods started this campaign. It shares fun facts, gets you out in the community and allows you to get some physical activity in your life.

“Just by texting TheTopPotato to 25328, you will immediately be entered in to receive these text messages,” Missty Lechner with American Heart Association said. “They come out every Wednesday and Friday at 10:00 a.m.”

According to the American Heart Association, currently 1 in 5 US adults use some technology to track health data.

 

 

