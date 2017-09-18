Original Pizza Hut moving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The building which the first Pizza Hut pizzas were served out of will be moved this morning from Wichita State University.

Brothers Frank and Dan Carney founded the restaurant at what was then known as the University of Wichita in 1958.

As part of a $1.2 million dollar fundraising campaign, the 500 square foot building will be moved to the south part of the Marcus Welcome Center at the university’s new Innovation Campus.

The former Pizza Hut will be turned into a museum, complete with the trademark red roof and with memorabilia from the history of Pizza Hut, donated by co-founder Dan Carney.

The museum is expected to open in 2018.