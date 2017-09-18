Rain chances, more hot/humid weather to close out summer

We’re tracking a damp and dreary start to the work and school week. The best chance for rain today will happen before lunchtime, but it will take several futile hours to try and clear things out this afternoon. Clouds will win out for most of Northeast Kansas today. That’s why it’s not a big surprise that today will be the coolest day of the week – and it won’t even be close. Expect temperatures trapped in the 60s and 70s today. If we squeeze in some sunshine this afternoon, highs could climb into the upper 70s but that would be about it. As odd as it sounds, enjoy today because hotter and more humid weather is rolling back in as early as tomorrow…

Speaking of – we’re tracking another surge of late summer weather, here in mid-September. Save for a spotty shower, Tuesday is looking fairly dry with a lot more opportunities for sunshine than we have today. Also – the breezy south winds will be returning too. That means…warmer weather. Expect highs to push into the upper 80s by Tuesday afternoon, under a mix of sun and clouds. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling – it’s now down to 80°. We’ll spend most of the extended forecast way above that seasonal standard because the warm-up is just beginning tomorrow.

The forecast stays a bit unsettled through Wednesday, although the best chances for rain this week are today and again tonight. Tuesday’s rain chance sits at a meager 20% (mostly in the morning) and Wednesday’s is also at 20% (mostly during the afternoon/evening). In other words, rain chances will decrease as this week unfolds. The first day of fall is on Friday and summer 2017 is going to leave us in style. By Thursday, any/all rain chances are long gone and Mr. Sunshine is back in full force. Highs will soar into the 90s, under bountiful blue skies. It will be humid later this week too, so ‘feel like’ temps could easily get upwards of 95° on Thursday and Friday. That’s right – the pool days don’t stop on the last day of summer – in fact, the first day of fall will be very summer-like this year. Once again, expect humid highs in the 90s on Friday. Hope you didn’t close to pool just yet!

Longer range computer models are unsure about rain chances over the weekend. Some of them suggest quite a few rain chances, but recent runs push the rain chances into early next week. We’ll keep our eyes out for anymore unsettled weather over the next few days and fine-tune the extended forecast as we see fit. Expect rain chances most of today and then some hit-or-miss chances on Wednesday afternoon/evening. Other than that – it’s smooth sailing this week! Enjoy the final few days of summer 2017!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the rain chances roll through our neck of the woods. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert