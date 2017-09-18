Salina man sentenced on federal child porn charge

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Salina man was sentenced Monday to 108 months in federal prison for distributing child pornography on the internet.

Austin Wade Evans, 33, of Salina, pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing child pornography. He admitted that on June 22, 2016, he used a Samsung TracFone to distribute child pornography over an internet file-sharing program. A detective with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force downloaded images from Evans’ phone.

On July 25, 2016, Evans gave his phone to investigators. Later, after child pornography charges were filed against him, Evans got another phone and distributed child pornography again.

After serving his sentence, Evans will be on supervised release for 15 years.

