Fatal crash shuts down U.S. 50 westbound near Emporia

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50 are closed due to a fatal crash.

The Kansas Department of Transportation sent out a tweet early Monday morning around 6:00 that said the highway is closed two miles west of Emporia at mile marker 342.5 due to a fatality collision in Lyon County.

According to the KanDrive Road map, there is stop and go traffic between Road A in Lyon County to Highway 35 in Emporia.

There is no further information about the crash.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

