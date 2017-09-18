Wamego teen killed in Pottawatomie County crash

By Published:

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wamego teen was killed in a three-vehicle crash, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The sheriff’s office received a report of an injury accident at about 4:40 Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 24 east of Schoeman Road. When deputies arrived, they found a 1997 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Daniel McDonald, 18, was traveling east on the highway when it crossed the center line and was struck by two vehicles heading west, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials report McDonald died at the scene. The driver of a 2006 Volvo V50 was not injured. The driver of a 1997 Ford Expedition, Joshua Asbury, 35, of St. George, was taken to a Manhattan hospital with injuries.

