Washburn helping to shape healthy masculinity in today’s young men

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Washburn University is helping to make today’s young men become tomorrow’s role models.

“A Campus Conversation About Healthy Masculinity” event was held on campus Monday night.

It was designed to enhance campus culture by creating and facilitating conversations about building a generation of men who model strength without violence.

“That’s what we deal with. One of the beauties of being on a college campus is that you see people of all genders, all creeds, all races going through a lot of change and this is one way that we can help navigate the conversation and give some time to reflect about that,” said Associate Vice President of Student Life Joel Bluml.

This allowed both students and faculty to share their own stories and experiences to help others learn from them.

The event was made possible through a grant Washburn received from the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women.

The university hopes to host another event like this in the near future.