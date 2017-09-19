Employee killed in Kansas City cellphone store robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City cellphone store employee was killed when he rushed to the aid of a co-worker.

Kansas City Police Sgt. Kari Thompson says the victim was leaving a Boost Mobile store after his shift ended Monday afternoon when he noticed that his female co-worker was exchanging words with a suspected robber. The Kansas City Star reports that the victim went back into the store and was shot in the ensuing struggle. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The suspect fled on foot, and the employee died at the scene. Thompson described what happened as an “awful situation.”

No arrests had been reported. Police didn’t provide a description of the suspect, but said they had planned to review surveillance video.