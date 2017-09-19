Emporia State receives national recognition

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Emporia State University is getting national recognition.

U.S. News and World Report ranked Emporia State second for lowest student loan debt compared to similarly sized schools in the Midwest.

62 percent of students at Emporia State graduate with debt, with an average debt of just under $25,000. That’s roughly $8,000 less than the state average.

“We’re so excited that ESU has one of the lowest debt levels in the nation, as well as one of the highest placement rates in the nation,” said Allison Garrett, Emporia State University President in a release. “Together, these speak to the high caliber of ESU and the kind of experiences our students have.”

According to a release from the university, college guide “Colleges of Distinction” also recognized Emporia State for it’s “innovative application of high-impact learning.”