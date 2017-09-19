Former Trump Digital Media Director comes home to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two former advisors for President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign spoke at Kansas GOP event Tuesday night. Brad Parscale and Katrina Pierson both joined the Trump campaign in early 2015, before the future president announced he was running.

Parscale grew up in Topeka. He graduated from Shawnee Heights High School in 1994. The Topeka native served as President Trump’s digital media director during the 2016 general election. He said the campaign was the first of it’s kind, spending half of it’s advertising budget on digital media.

“Eyeballs have moved now from TV to social media platforms like Facebook, Google, YouTube and so we want to go where the eyeballs go,” said Parscale

Brad Parscale graduated from Shawnee Heights High School. He was the digital media director during @realDonaldTrump 2016 campaign @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/KfLTvO7giZ — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) September 20, 2017

Instead of joining many of his colleagues in the White House, Parscale decided to stay on the outside. With his non-profit group, America First Polices, he hopes to deliver President Trump’s message to his supporters like he did during the campaign.

With candidate Trump was well known for his tweet, Parscale said he told the campaign early on that the election would be won on Facebook.

:”By using Facebook, we could get to a larger amount of our supporters and a larger amount of people we needed to turn out to vote and it also have better tools to match audiences and find the people we needed to find,” said Parscale.

Along with the Kansas GOP event, Parscale also toured his old high school. Both will be featured in a future 60 Minutes segment.