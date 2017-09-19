Holton man arrested for child pornography

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A Holton man was arrested for possessing child pornography and other charges.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports Chaz Aaron Zibell, 19, of Holton, was arrested on Sunday on a Jackson County District Court Warrant. The warrant was issued as part of a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Zibell is accused of 6 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child. The complaint alleges between July 2015 and November 2015 Zibell possessed child pornography and solicited a child for child pornography pictures.

The sheriff’s office tells KSNT News the alleged victims in the case are reported to be all minors.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said Zibell was released later Sunday after posting a $10,000 bond.