Hot, humid and breezy weather heading into fall

We’re tracking the valiant return of summer with a mere three days left in the season. After a dreary start to the work week, Mr. Sunshine is back in full force (and actually came out for a while yesterday afternoon) today. And that means the return of hot and humid weather. Expect highs approaching 90° this afternoon, with ‘feel like’ temps nearing 95° before the sundown. It’s also worth noting the strength of our winds today. Mean, south winds are back and will be howling at clips as high as 30+ mph. Combining a warm wind direction with mid-September sunshine and it’s no surprise that we warm up…again.

We’re still tracking a couple meager chances for rain between now and Thursday morning. However, the BEST chance for rain over the next week will wait until Sunday night/Monday morning. We’ve already been watching a couple isolated showers on radar this morning. Most spots in Northeast Kansas will remain dry, but don’t freak-out if you’re caught in a brief shower through midday. We’re expecting a slightly better chance for showers late tomorrow night (after 10pm). Some of the late Wednesday evening rain chances could spill over into Thursday morning. But once again, that rain chance sits at just 20%. After Thursday morning, it’s smooth sailing until a mammoth storm system plunges through the Great Plains early next week. Still 6-7 days to go and things can still change, but we’re likely in for a much-needed soaker into next Monday. Farmers can rejoice at a legitimate late season rain chance! We’ll keep our eye on that storm system as this week unfolds – updating the extended forecast as we see fit. Stay tuned.

Despite any of those isolated rain chances between now and Thursday morning – afternoon temps will hangout in the 80s and 90s throughout this stretch. It will FEEL like summer outside too with humidity levels rising today and tomorrow. That’s right – the humidity is back and that means overnight lows will only fall into the lower/middle 70s. Hope the pools aren’t closed and your A/C unit is still in working order because it’s going to be downright summer-like the rest of the week. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is sliding – it’s now down to 80°. So, we’ll be some 10°+ above that seasonal standard between now and the weekend. Thursday is also the last day of summer, with the most elite season (fall) starting on Friday. Hard to believe it’s nearly a month until Halloween. 2017 has flown by!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert